News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Great Barrier Reef under stress after ‘most extensive coral bleaching ever’

Great Barrier Reef under stress after ‘most extensive coral bleaching ever’
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 12:18 PM

The Great Barrier Reef is facing a critical period of heat stress over the coming weeks following the most widespread coral bleaching the natural wonder has ever endured, scientists said.

David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, the government agency that manages the coral expanse off northeast Australia, said ocean temperatures over the next month will be crucial to how the reef recovers from heat-induced bleaching.

“The forecasts … indicate that we can expect ongoing levels of thermal stress for at least the next two weeks and maybe three or four weeks,” Mr Wachenfeld said in a weekly update on the reef’s health on Thursday.

“So this still is a critical time for the reef and it is the weather conditions over the next two to four weeks that will determine the final outcome,” he said.

Ocean temperatures across most of the reef were 0.5 to 1.5C (0.9 to 2.7F) above the March average.

In parts of the marine park in the south close to shore which avoided the ravages of previous bleachings, ocean temperatures were 2 to 3C (3.6 to 5.4F) above average.

The authority has received 250 reports of sightings of bleached coral due to elevated ocean temperatures during an unusually hot February.

The 133,360-square mile World Heritage-listed colourful coral network has been devastated by four coral bleaching events since 1998.

The most deadly were the most recent, in consecutive summers in 2016 and 2017.

Scientists fear the latest coral death rate could match those events.

“At the moment, it’s definitely the most extensive bleaching event we’ve ever had,” US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration Coral Reef Watch scientist William Skirving said on Friday.

“It’s certainly an end-to-end bleaching event with severe bits at each end and it’s not looking good for the southern end, but it really depends on the weather in the next two weeks,” he said.

Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, a scientist from the Australian Research Council Centrd for Excellence in Coral Reef Studies, said how much of the bleached coral would recover and how much would die would not be known for weeks.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef (WWF/Biopixel/PA)
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef (WWF/Biopixel/PA)

“I’m very worried about the situation given how warm the temperatures are on the Great Barrier Reef and what the projections are,” Mr Hoegh-Guldberg said.

“If it cools down a bit, they’ll recover or, if not, we may head off into something not too different from 2016 and 2017.

“We’re right at the fork in the road,” he added.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority last year downgraded its outlook for the corals’ condition from “poor” to “very poor” due to warming oceans.

Its latest report, which is updated every five years, found the greatest threat to the reef remained climate change.

The other threats are associated with coastal development, land-based water runoff and human activity such as illegal fishing.

Great Barrier ReefTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

US Senate passes multibillion-dollar package to fight coronavirusUS Senate passes multibillion-dollar package to fight coronavirus

R Kelly denies new child sex abuse allegationsR Kelly denies new child sex abuse allegations

Three-quarters of pet dogs suffer from anxiety-related disorders, study suggestsThree-quarters of pet dogs suffer from anxiety-related disorders, study suggests

Cruise ship must wait off California coast to await Covid-19 testsCruise ship must wait off California coast to await Covid-19 tests


Lifestyle

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, says Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the week: Denim devotion

Eve Kelliher looks at the creative ethos underpinning the work of Pritzker Prize laureates Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamaraSecrets to success of Ireland's Pritzker Prize laureates

Spare a thought for the environment the next time you go shopping for personal care products. There are lots of eco-friendly alternatives, says Margaret JenningsHow the beauty industry is trying to help the environment

The actor relished playing the role of the Irish-Australian outlaw, writes Esther McCarthy George Mackay shines in True History of the Kelly Gang

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »