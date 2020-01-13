News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Graffiti painted on Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue

Graffiti painted on Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 09:20 AM

Copenhagen’s famous Little Mermaid statue has been found covered with pro-Hong Kong graffiti.

Three lines in red, reading Free Hong-Kong, were painted on the rock in Denmark on which the bronze sits, next to the same text in white.

Police with torches and a dog were seen searching for clues in the area after the pre-dawn vandalism was reported.

The Little Mermaid statue was created in tribute to Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen.

Graffiti on the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen (Thomas Sjoerup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Graffiti on the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen (Thomas Sjoerup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Sitting on a rock at the entrance to Copenhagen harbour since 1913, it has been a popular target for vandals over the years, who have blown the statue off its perch.

In 2010, the statue was the centerpiece of Denmark’s official pavilion at the World Exhibition in Shanghai for a six-month period.

CopenhagenDenmarkLittle MermaidstatueTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

‘Striking’ reduction in sugar content of soft drinks in Britain after sin tax introduction‘Striking’ reduction in sugar content of soft drinks in Britain after sin tax introduction

UK Home Secretary dismisses claims Meghan has faced racist press coverageUK Home Secretary dismisses claims Meghan has faced racist press coverage

Pope Benedict XVI weighs in on priest celibacy debatePope Benedict XVI weighs in on priest celibacy debate

British backpacker dies in Sydney cliff fallBritish backpacker dies in Sydney cliff fall


Lifestyle

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

There’s something new and oddly terrifying to look out for on the nearest highway: drivers napping peacefully while their cars steer themselves, writes Peter C Baker.Are we asleep at the wheel?

Elizabeth Wurtzel has died aged 52. She wrote with searing honesty and narcissism, starting with the eradefining ‘Prozac Nation’, spotlighting her depression, says Suzanne Harrington.Elizabeth Wurtzel and a career born of suffering

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »