Governor gives green light for some Florida beaches to reopen

Florida’s governor has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely.

And north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since closures because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County beaches were reopening on Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can only be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing.

The beaches will be open from 6-11am and 5-8pm, Mr Curry said in a video posted to social media.

Reminder: When Duval County beaches & parks open today from 5pm to 8pm it is for exercise only - No chairs, coolers, sunbathing, or towels/blankets laid out to sit on.

Gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited and people must still practice social distancing.

“Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life, but please respect and follow these limitations,” Mr Curry said. “We’ll get back to life as we know it, but we must be patient.”

Florida officials were criticised for leaving beaches open during part of the spring break period last month.

Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions.

Other more high-profile beaches in South Florida — including Miami Beach — were closed by state order.

At a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Gov Ron DeSantis said some municipalities should feel free to start opening up parks and beaches, if that can be done safely, with distancing guidelines remaining in place.

The governor said it was important for people to have outlets for getting exercise, sunshine and fresh air.

“Do it in a good way. Do it in a safe way,” Mr DeSantis said.