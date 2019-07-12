News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Government must protect consumers during decarbonisation – Citizens Advice

Government must protect consumers during decarbonisation – Citizens Advice
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 12:01 AM

The lack of a credible plan to decarbonise the way homes and businesses are heated risks failing consumers and undermining public confidence, Citizens Advice has said.

More than five million homes could use heat networks – insulated pipes that take heat from a central source and deliver it to buildings – by 2050 as part of the UK’s efforts to cut climate emissions.

However Citizens Advice has warned that it is handling complaints such as high or incorrect back bills from the 2% of households who already use the unregulated networks.

The way we heat our homes needs to undergo a major transformation.

The advisory service said billing errors were occurring because customers are not charged at regular intervals, while consumers were also confused about increasingly high standing charges and a lack of information about how their network operates, how their costs are calculated or where to turn to complain.

Despite the “immensity of the challenge”, there is no credible UK-wide strategy to achieve the government’s decarbonisation target of cutting emissions to zero by 2050, including how consumers will be protected as innovations are introduced and where the costs will fall, it warned.

The charity is calling on the Government to establish an independent commission to determine the fairest way to pay for the energy transition, including the shift to low-carbon heat, legislate to extend Ofgem’s powers to regulate heat networks and establish an independent consumer advocate for heat networks in the forthcoming Energy White Paper.

Citizens Advice chief executive Gillian Guy said: “The way we heat our homes needs to undergo a major transformation. How we manage that process, and fairly distribute the costs, needs the urgent attention of government.

“An independent commission is the only way to make sure the pathway to net zero is assessed in a rigorous, transparent and timely way.

“Consumers must be at the heart of the process, with the right protections built in for them now. We need to get these decisions right now to prevent the bad practice of today becoming the standard practice of tomorrow.”

Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at uSwitch.com, said: “The concept of district heating networks is sensible if we are ever going to reduce emissions from heating our homes. However, if households are locked in to just one provider they’ll have no escape route if they find they face higher prices.

“The Government’s Future Retail Energy Market Review should close the regulatory loopholes around district heating networks to ensure there are adequate consumer protections in place – as should be the case for any technology which will help reduce emissions from heating our homes.”

- Press Association

CarbonEmissionsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Six killed as deadly storm hits northern GreeceSix killed as deadly storm hits northern Greece

Investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour Party was ‘heartbreaking’Investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour Party was ‘heartbreaking’

‘Largest moveable land-based structure’ unveiled to confine Chernobyl debris‘Largest moveable land-based structure’ unveiled to confine Chernobyl debris

Tommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of courtTommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of court


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »