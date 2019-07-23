News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Government alleges sabotage as Venezuela experiences another power blackout

Government alleges sabotage as Venezuela experiences another power blackout
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 06:49 AM

Much of Venezuela has lost power, with the government once again accusing opponents of sabotaging the nation’s hydroelectric power system.

The power in the capital Caracas went out after 4pm and immediately backed up traffic as stop lights and the underground rail system stopped working during rush hour.

Almost three hours into the blackout authorities broke their silence and attributed it to an “electromagnetic attack” on a series of dams located in southern Venezuela.

The same culprit was blamed for an almost week-long outage in March that left millions of Venezuelans without water or the ability to communicate with loved ones.

The Venezuelan government says it is working to restore the power supply (Ariana Cubillos/AP)
The Venezuelan government says it is working to restore the power supply (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said authorities were working to restore electricity as quickly as possibly.

He added that security forces had been deployed, and contingency plans activated, to guarantee basic medical services and keep streets safe.

Mr Rodriguez said: “Those who’ve systematically attacked the noble people of Venezuela in all kinds of ways will once again be confronted with the mettle and courage that we, the children of our liberator Simon Bolivar, have demonstrated in the face of difficulties.”

Reports on social media said that 19 of 24 Venezuelan states were also affected.

Netblocks, a group monitoring internet activity, said network data showed most of Venezuela was knocked offline with national connectivity at just 6% after the latest cuts.

We Venezuelans won't grow accustomed to this

Normally non-stop state TV, a key way for the government to keep people informed, was also off the air for a while, adding to frustrations.

President Nicolas Maduro blamed the March outage on a US-sponsored attack against the nation’s biggest hydroelectric dam.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who the US and more than 50 other nations recognize as Venezuela’s rightful leader, reiterated an earlier call for nationwide protests on Tuesday.

“We Venezuelans won’t grow accustomed to this,” he said.

Much of the government’s focus since the March blackouts has been on repairing transmission lines near the Guri Dam, which provides about 80% of Venezuela’s electricity.

Jose Aguilar, a US-based power expert who hails from Venezuela, said that alternative power plants running on diesel fuel and gas cannot make up the difference.

- Press Association

More on this topic

$200m drug haul found after van crashes into police cars outside Sydney station$200m drug haul found after van crashes into police cars outside Sydney station

ESRI report highlights unequal supply of community healthcare around countryESRI report highlights unequal supply of community healthcare around country

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Dublin City Council paid €9m in insurance claims last yearDublin City Council paid €9m in insurance claims last year

Ariana CubillosCaracasGuri DamJorge RodriguezJuan GuaidoNicolas MaduroSimon Bolivar

More in this Section

32 hurt as firefighters battle wildfire in Portugal32 hurt as firefighters battle wildfire in Portugal

Jo Swinson elected new Liberal Democrats leaderJo Swinson elected new Liberal Democrats leader

Ex-charity worker Carl Beech found guilty over Westminster paedophile ring liesEx-charity worker Carl Beech found guilty over Westminster paedophile ring lies

Snail in Indian Ocean ‘first species at risk of extinction from deep sea mining’Snail in Indian Ocean ‘first species at risk of extinction from deep sea mining’


Lifestyle

Pollinators are busy feasting on a tempting selection of flowering plants, says Peter Dowdall.The hedgerows are alive with the sound of insects

Carol O’Callaghan previews Cork Craft Month, when exhibitions, workshops and retail opportunitiesAn insider's guide to Cork Craft Month's exciting exhibitions, shopping opportunities and workshops

With a plethora of culture and content releasing at an incessant rate, finding someone to have that cliched watercooler moment with is getting harder and harder. However, there’s a whole host of pop culture podcasts that do the heavy lifting/watching with you.Trawling through pop culture... so you don’t have to

An exhibition in Skibbereen pays tribute to late photographer Michael Minihane, writes Richard FitzpatrickMichael Minihane has been putting West Cork in the frame for decades

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »