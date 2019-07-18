News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Gordon Brown warns that Boris Johnson could be UK’s last PM

Gordon Brown warns that Boris Johnson could be UK’s last PM
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 11:09 AM

Boris Johnson will be the last prime minister of the UK unless there are moves to protect the union which is “hanging by a thread”, Gordon Brown has warned.

The former British prime minister predicted that the combination of “Boris and Brexit” will be at the heart of the SNP’s independence campaign which could see the 300-year-old union “bite the dust”.

Mr Brown called for a “positive, patriotic and progressive” case for Scotland’s role in the UK, contrasting it with “Boris Johnson’s history of casual hostility and the shrill and economically suicidal separatist obsessions of the SNP”.

Arguing that Scottish independence would be an “even worse financial catastrophe” for Scotland’s economy, communities and citizens than a no-deal Brexit, Mr Brown claimed that £50 billion of Scottish trade and up to a million jobs would be at risk from leaving the UK.

The former Labour leader said the SNP’s plans for independence and a new currency left “no real alternative to a hard border” between England and an independent Scotland.

Writing in the Scottish Daily Mail, the former Kirkaldy and Cowdenbeath MP also attacked the “anti-European Conservative extremism” of the Tory leadership contest and said it was seen as anti-Scottish.

The next few months will be vital for protecting the union, Mr Brown said, calling for an alternative to the “Punch and Judy SNP vs Conservative show” that he feared was putting the union at risk.

Nothing illustrates the sterility of this head-to-head confrontation than yesterday when in the wake of news of Scotland having the worst and most deadly drugs problem in Europe, SNP and Conservatives simply blamed each other

“People in Scotland deserve better than more decades riven by seemingly endless divisions and conflict,” he said.

“There is a better way forward than having to limit our choice to these two extremes.

“Not only do we need to ensure that the destructive policies of the Scottish Government and the official Scottish opposition are fully exposed: we need to set out anew the positive, patriotic and progressive case for our Scottish Parliament and our role in the UK.”

Criticising the response to drug statistics revealing there were 1,187 drug-related deaths in Scotland last year, Mr Brown wrote: “Nothing illustrates the sterility of this head-to-head confrontation than yesterday when in the wake of news of Scotland having the worst and most deadly drugs problem in Europe, SNP and Conservatives simply blamed each other.

“There should have been a call for joint action to end a crisis that is needlessly destroying thousands of lives.”

Mr Brown also announced the creation of a new thinktank, Our Scottish Futures, saying: “It will show how Scotland can stand tall in the world without standing apart from our nearest neighbours and it will demonstrate why Scotland is at its best leading in the UK, not leaving it.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Taoiseach wants early meeting with new British PMTaoiseach wants early meeting with new British PM

OBR warns no-deal Brexit could push UK economy into recessionOBR warns no-deal Brexit could push UK economy into recession

Warning economy close to overheating; think tank recommends taxing the richWarning economy close to overheating; think tank recommends taxing the rich

Michel Barnier: Theresa May never threatened no-deal Brexit at EU talksMichel Barnier: Theresa May never threatened no-deal Brexit at EU talks

Boris JohnsonBrexitgordon brownScottish independenceUKTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared a global health emergencyEbola outbreak in DR Congo declared a global health emergency

May urges successor to seek Brexit agreement as fears of no-deal growMay urges successor to seek Brexit agreement as fears of no-deal grow

May warns political discourse going ‘towards much darker place’ in final speech as British PMMay warns political discourse going ‘towards much darker place’ in final speech as British PM

Man convicted of murder of British teenager in GoaMan convicted of murder of British teenager in Goa


Lifestyle

Whether it’s wearing acid-washed jeans or booty shorts, the model is a denim chameleon.As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

Don’t want to just chuck away all that clutter? Gabrielle Fagan reveals simple ways to get it out of sight.Seek and hide: 6 storage solutions to keep you and your rooms cool and calm this summer

From playsuits to parkas, here’s what to pack, whatever the weather. By Katie Wright.The beginner’s guide to festival fashion

Hate delegating, constantly check emails and scared to take holiday? Being too tied to work could be damaging your wellbeing.Has worrying about work taken over your life? 6 signs that you might have work separation anxiety

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »