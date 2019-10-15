News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Google unveils Pixel 4 phone with ‘astrophotography’ capability

Google unveils Pixel 4 phone with ‘astrophotography’ capability
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 04:44 PM

Google has unveiled its new flagship phone – the Pixel 4 – which features a dual rear camera system that includes the ability to take astronomical photos for the first time.

The technology giant’s new device also includes motion sensor technology which enables users to control the device without touching it, but instead by making hand gestures over it which are picked up by built-in radar.

Google said the new astrophotography mode is able to take detailed pictures of the night sky when kept completely still when using the Pixel’s Night Sight low-light photo mode, and use computation to piece together a number of different images to create the final shot.

The Pixel line of smartphones are seen are direct rivals to Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S range of handsets, and run the firm’s own Android operating system.

(Google)
(Google)

In a clear challenge to those devices, Google confirmed the Pixel 4 will start at £669 – significantly less than Apple’s recently launched iPhone 11, which starts at £759.

The new phone will be available in either the 5.7-inch screen Pixel 4 or the 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL, Google confirmed and will go on sale on October 24.

Both versions support wireless charging and include what Google calls “adaptive all-day battery”, which uses machine learning to determine which apps are being used least frequently and cutting down power consumption of those when not in use.

The devices also include the updated version of the firm’s Google Assistant, which Google says can process voice commands up to ten times faster.

Google’s Sabrina Ellis said the Pixel 4 contained features “you’re not going to find on any other phone”.

She revealed the phone will also include a new Recorder app which is capable of transcribing audio into text in real-time using artificial intelligence.

At a live event in New York, the phones were among a number of new devices unveiled by the technology giant, including new Pixel Buds wireless earphones, the Pixelbook Go laptop, a new smart speaker – the Google Nest Mini – and a new WiFi-boosting system known as Google Nest Wifi.

Google also confirmed its new video games streaming service, Google Stadia – which allows users to stream games to any device including their smartphone, will launch on November 19.

READ MORE

Melted scaffolding to be removed from fire-ravaged Notre Dame

More on this topic

Google develops more detailed Maps voice navigation for visually impairedGoogle develops more detailed Maps voice navigation for visually impaired

UK Court of Appeal rules mass legal action against Google can go aheadUK Court of Appeal rules mass legal action against Google can go ahead

Google creates thousands of deepfakes in bid to tackle misinformationGoogle creates thousands of deepfakes in bid to tackle misinformation

Google wins case to keep ‘right to be forgotten’ EU-onlyGoogle wins case to keep ‘right to be forgotten’ EU-only

GooglemobilePixel 4TOPIC: Google

More in this Section

Extinction Rebellion launches legal action over London protest banExtinction Rebellion launches legal action over London protest ban

Egypt announces discovery of ancient coffins at site in LuxorEgypt announces discovery of ancient coffins at site in Luxor

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont joins protest in BrusselsEx-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont joins protest in Brussels

Lawyer of US suspect in case of British teenager’s death asks family to ‘call off the media’Lawyer of US suspect in case of British teenager’s death asks family to ‘call off the media’


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »