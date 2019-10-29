News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Google sued by Australian regulators over location tracking

Google sued by Australian regulators over location tracking
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 03:27 PM

Australia’s consumer watchdog is suing Google alleging the technology giant broke consumer law by misleading Android users about how their location data was collected and used.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission accused Google of collecting information on users’ whereabouts even after they had switched off the location setting.

“You could have been walking around the city … thinking that your location history wasn’t being collected, when in fact it was being collected and it was being kept,” commission chairman Rod Sims said.

An Associated Press investigation last year revealed that several Google apps and websites stored user location even if the user had turned off the Location History setting.

To stop Google from saving these location markers, users had to turn off another setting, Web and App Activity. That setting, enabled by default, does not specifically reference location information.

Google later clarified in a help page how the Location History works, but it did not change the location-tracking practice.

Rod Sims (Joel Carrett/AAP Image/AP)
Rod Sims (Joel Carrett/AAP Image/AP)

Huge tech companies are under increasing scrutiny over their data practices, following a series of privacy scandals at Facebook and new data privacy rules in Europe.

Critics say Google’s insistence on tracking its users’ locations stems from its drive to boost advertising revenue. It can charge advertisers more if they want to narrow ad delivery to people who have visited certain locations.

The Australian commission began proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia alleging Google breached the law through a series of on-screen representations made as users set up Google accounts on their Android phones and tablets.

Mr Sims said these on-screen representations meant Google collected, kept and used highly sensitive data about consumers’ location “without them making an informed choice”.

“This is a world-first case,” he said. “This action — in relation to misrepresentations in relation to the data Google collects, keeps and uses — has never been taken before.”

Google said it was reviewing the allegations.

“We continue to engage with the ACCC and intend to defend this matter,” the company said in a statement.

When people had their Location History turned off, they may have felt that Google was not collecting their location data and recording it and keeping it, but in fact they were

The AP investigation found that even with Location History turned off, Google stores user location when, for instance, the Google Maps app is opened, or when users conduct Google searches that are not related to location.

Automated searches of the local weather on some Android phones also store the phone’s whereabouts.

Earlier, business news site Quartz found that Google was tracking Android users by collecting the addresses of nearby mobile phone towers even if all location services were off. Google changed the practice and insisted it never recorded the data.

The Australian commission alleges that between January 2017 and late 2018, people setting up their Google accounts on phones and tablets would have incorrectly believed that Location History was the only setting that affected whether the company was collecting a user’s location data.

“When people had their Location History turned off, they may have felt that Google was not collecting their location data and recording it and keeping it, but in fact they were,” Mr Sims said.

He said the watchdog believes some of the alleged behaviour has continued. His commission will ask Google to admit the actions and promise to stop.

The commission also plans to ask the court to impose penalties, he said.

More on this topic

Google claims of quantum research 'supremacy' which could revolutionise computing are contestedGoogle claims of quantum research 'supremacy' which could revolutionise computing are contested

Google to add open eyes detection to Pixel 4 face unlock ‘in coming months’Google to add open eyes detection to Pixel 4 face unlock ‘in coming months’

Investigation launched into construction issue at Google site at Bolands MillsInvestigation launched into construction issue at Google site at Bolands Mills

Google admits Pixel 4 Face Unlock works when eyes closedGoogle admits Pixel 4 Face Unlock works when eyes closed

GoogleTOPIC: Google

More in this Section

Election campaign in Scotland set to be dominated by SNP calls for indyref2Election campaign in Scotland set to be dominated by SNP calls for indyref2

Lebanese PM to step down amid anti-government protestsLebanese PM to step down amid anti-government protests

Hezbollah supporters break up Lebanon protest campHezbollah supporters break up Lebanon protest camp

What is the likely timetable for a December 12 UK general election?What is the likely timetable for a December 12 UK general election?


Lifestyle

First performed in Wexford in 1965, the return of Don Quichotte was well worth waiting for, writes Cathy Desmond.Review: Return of Don Quichotte to Wexford worth the wait

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »