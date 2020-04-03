News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Google releases data to help countries track people’s movement during lockdowns

Google releases data to help countries track people’s movement during lockdowns
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 12:24 PM

Google has started releasing location data to help public health officials track how people are responding to lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The US tech giant said on Friday that it is publishing aggregated, anonymised data for 131 countries and regions to highlight movement trends over time.

The information is gathered from Google Maps or the search giant’s other services but no personal details, such as an individual’s location, contacts or movement, is disclosed.

Google plans to update the reports regularly, with a lag of two to three days.

The data will help officials see how many people are visiting parks and other places (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The data will help officials see how many people are visiting parks and other places (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The reports chart whether more or less people are going to shops, parks, pharmacies, subway stations and offices.

The company said it has heard from health officials who say the readings could be helpful for making critical decisions on how to fight the virus.

For example, “persistent visits to transportation hubs might indicate the need to add additional buses or trains in order to allow people who need to travel room to spread out for social distancing,” Google said.

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Briton to remain in Pakistan jail despite murder conviction being overturnedBriton to remain in Pakistan jail despite murder conviction being overturned

British nurse, 36, put on ventilator after contracting Covid-19 diesBritish nurse, 36, put on ventilator after contracting Covid-19 dies

Matt Hancock: Coronavirus felt like razors in my throat and was really worryingMatt Hancock: Coronavirus felt like razors in my throat and was really worrying

‘Desperate’ tourists stranded by India lockdown anxious to return home‘Desperate’ tourists stranded by India lockdown anxious to return home


Lifestyle

Dawn Isaac, author of 101 Things for Kids to Do Screen-Free, suggests kids should have designated daily screen-free time, and shares activity ideas.How to get kids off their screens during lockdown

A facialist explains what happens to your skin while you’re sleeping.This is why bad sleep makes your skin look terrible (and what you can do about it)

How you spend your morning is key.10 ways to start your day right in lockdown

Prudence Wade asks the experts how to recreate the coolest manicures at home.Need a new look? Try these fresh spring nail trends

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »