News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Google admits listening to some smart speaker recordings

Google admits listening to some smart speaker recordings
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 12:05 PM

Google has admitted it gives workers access to some audio recordings from its Google Home smart speakers.

The technology giant said it uses language experts around the world to study a small number of audio “snippets” from users.

Google said this work helps with developing voice recognition and other technology in its Google Assistant artificial intelligence system, which is used in its Google Home smart speakers and Android smartphones.

The assistant understands and responds to voice commands given to it, answering queries about the news and weather as well as being able to control other internet-connected devices around the home.

Language experts only review around 0.2% of all audio snippets, and these snippets are not associated with user accounts as part of the review process

In a statement, the company said a small number of anonymous recordings were transcribed by its experts, and revealed that an investigation had been launched after some Dutch audio data had been leaked.

“We partner with language experts around the world to improve speech technology by transcribing a small set of queries – this work is critical to developing technology that powers products like the Google Assistant,” Google said.

“Language experts only review around 0.2% of all audio snippets, and these snippets are not associated with user accounts as part of the review process.

“We just learned that one of these reviewers has violated our data security policies by leaking confidential Dutch audio data.

“Our Security and Privacy Response teams have been activated on this issue, are investigating, and we will take action.

“We are conducting a full review of our safeguards in this space to prevent misconduct like this from happening again.”

Earlier this year, a report from Bloomberg revealed fellow tech giant Amazon also listens to some recordings of customer interactions with its voice-based assistant Alexa.

Amazon confirmed the process and said it did so with a small number of recordings in order to help train the artificial intelligence’s responses.

The firm said users are also able to review and delete recordings linked to their account via the Alexa companion app.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Microsoft’s first UK store will ‘engage the whole community’, boss saysMicrosoft’s first UK store will ‘engage the whole community’, boss says

Sneakily scrolling your newsfeed at work...Should your boss confiscate your phone?Sneakily scrolling your newsfeed at work...Should your boss confiscate your phone?

Samsung gets a fix on Galaxy Fold smartphoneSamsung gets a fix on Galaxy Fold smartphone

Huawei users welcome series of software updatesHuawei users welcome series of software updates

AlexaAmazonArtificial intelligenceGoogleGoogle AssistantGoogle Homesmart speakerTOPIC: Tech

More in this Section

Iran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of HormuzIran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of Hormuz

Sugary drinks linked to increased cancer risk – studySugary drinks linked to increased cancer risk – study

Virgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite boosterVirgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite booster

Storm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricaneStorm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricane


Lifestyle

It was just two or three years ago when it first hit me hard that I have to change how I live; that we all do, for the sake of this planet. We have to start taking care of it. That way it’ll be somewhere our kids and theirs can live normally in the future, as we do today.Paul McGrath - ‘I have a platform and it’s my duty to use it for good’

Cooking though really is the essential skill I truly believe we have to teach our children.Mum’s the word: Age appropriate chores are stepping stones to life lessons

Saying “no” to your child can be a very difficult thing to do, especially when the child in question is demanding and won’t rest until they hear that golden word, “yes”.Learning Points: Saying ‘no’ often means giving them much more

Dublin-born author Sarah Crossan is the current Laureate na nÓg(Ireland’s Children’s Literature Laureate).A question of taste with Dublin-based author Sarah Crossan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »