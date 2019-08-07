News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Good heart health in middle age linked to lower dementia risk – study

Good heart health in middle age linked to lower dementia risk – study
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 11:30 PM

Middle-aged adults with healthy hearts have a lower risk of developing dementia later in life, a study suggests.

Following a series of cardiovascular recommendations could be a potential tool to prevent dementia, research led by the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research and University College London found.

The researchers looked at how well people scored on the American Heart Association’s Life Simple 7 cardiovascular health measure, based on a combination of behavioural and biological factors.

They analysed cardiovascular data collected from 7,899 British men and women at the age of 50 in a study on ageing called the Whitehall II Study, which recruited London-based civil servants in the 1980s.

University College London (Philip Toscano/PA)
University College London (Philip Toscano/PA)

Some 347 cases of dementia were reported when the cohort was followed up an average of 25 years later.

Adherence to the cardiovascular recommendations at 50 was associated with a lower risk of going on to develop dementia.

Those who had a poor cardiovascular score had an incidence rate of 3.2 per 1,000 person years, the study published in the BMJ found.

This compares with 1.8 per 1,000 in people with an intermediate score and 1.3 per 1,000 in people who scored highly.

The researchers said a higher cardiovascular health score at 50 was also associated with higher brain and grey matter volumes in scans 20 years later.

A linked editorial published in the BMJ said: “The implications from this study and many others are that the healthier the vascular system is in midlife, the lower the risk of subsequent dementia.

“This provides further support for the UK Government’s recent policy focus on vascular health in midlife.

“However, other evidence makes clear that vascular health at 50 is determined by factors earlier in the life course, including inequality and social and economic determinants.

“Although the Whitehall Study cannot reflect the UK’s population, estimates obtained from this cohort reinforce the need for action to shift population risk profiles for cognitive decline and dementia across the life course.”

- Press Association

DementiaFrench National Institute of Health and Medical ResearchHeartUniversity College LondonTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Samsung unveils new Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ smartphonesSamsung unveils new Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ smartphones

USA Today HQ evacuation a 'non-event' after reports of man with weaponUSA Today HQ evacuation a 'non-event' after reports of man with weapon

Canadian police investigating three killings find two bodiesCanadian police investigating three killings find two bodies

Gove says UK ministers doing ‘everything possible’ to prepare for no-deal BrexitGove says UK ministers doing ‘everything possible’ to prepare for no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

'Living in West Cork, you couldn’t not be inspired by your surroundings.'‘Go with your gut instinct’: Meet ceramicist and gallery owner Etain Hickey

Peter Dowdall has advice on making the most of a bloom that guarantees a display of colour.How to make the most of hydrangeas to guarantee a display of colour

My summer holidays as a child were spent in a cottage in Blackwater village near Wexford. We used to spend a lot of time on a farm opposite, helping out or hiding in the haybarn or diving in haystacks.Three ages with Sinead Moriarty: Bullseyes and apple drops

Crippling self doubt led singer/songwriter, Lynda Cullen, to develop a drink problem.Lynda Cullen: Singing a song to sobriety

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »