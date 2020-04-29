News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Global sales fall at Starbucks as Covid-19 forces store closures

Global sales fall at Starbucks as Covid-19 forces store closures
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 01:25 AM

Starbucks saw its global sales tumble in the first three months of 2020 as coronavirus-related shutdowns hampered its operations.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said conditions will likely worsen in the current quarter before levelling out later this summer, adding recovery will extend into 2021.

However, executives said they are seeing encouraging signs.

The company’s president told a conference call of investors: “I think we emerge from this strengthening the brand and strengthening the connection we have with customers.”

Starbucks said its same-store sales – or sales at stores open for at least a year – fell 10% globally in the period between January and March.

More than 75% of its stores in Japan, the UK and Canada are closed, but 98% of stores in China have reopened, albeit with reduced opening hours and seating.

Mr Johnson said Starbucks is predicting a “substantial recovery” in China, its second-largest market, by September 30, when its fiscal year ends.

In the US, Starbucks has temporarily closed half its 8,000 company-owned stores, and is planning to reopen 90% of them with modifications by early June.

Some locations will offer drive-through and delivery, while others will establish contactless pickup options, chief operating officer Roz Brewer said.

Thirty stores reopening next week will have their cafes open, but seating will not be provided, Ms Brewer said.

She said Starbucks will consider local government restrictions, infection curves and other measures as it reopens stores.

Starbucks has spent heavily to help employees navigate the crisis.

The company has committed to paying all US and Canadian employees up until May 3 whether they are working or not, and those who do come to work are making a premium of 3 dollars (£2.40) per hour.

Starbucks has also provided a million free coffees to frontline health and safety workers.

The company’s revenue fell 5% to 6 billion dollars (£4.8 billion) in its fiscal second quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of 5.9 billion dollars (£4.7 billion), according to FactSet.

The company earned 328.4 million dollars (£265 million) for the quarter, down 50.5% from the prior year.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

StarbucksTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Boris Johnson to lead UK in minute’s silence for fallen frontline workersBoris Johnson to lead UK in minute’s silence for fallen frontline workers

Global aviation will be slow to recover post-coronavirus, says Boeing CEOGlobal aviation will be slow to recover post-coronavirus, says Boeing CEO

Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts to join Covid-19 relief livestream eventOprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts to join Covid-19 relief livestream event

Trump seeks to regain footing by shifting coronavirus focus to economyTrump seeks to regain footing by shifting coronavirus focus to economy


Lifestyle

It’s hard to keep anything under wraps these days, and advance word on this eagerly-awaited adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, was that it wouldn’t disappoint. And, thankfully, it didn’t.Review: Normal People, RTÉ One

W HENEVER Shigeru Miyamoto meets his maker, it will be a very sad day for gaming. Miyamoto is almost certainly the most beloved game developer of all time, having created both Mario and Zelda, among other titles. Thankfully, his legacy will be left behind in another maker.GameTech: Miyamoto’s vision for Mario lives on through fans

A new book looks at the wealth of poetry talent that emerged from UCC in the 1970s. But what was special about that era, Colette Sheridan asks the authorNew book looks at Cork’s golden generation of poets

Vegetarians and vegans, look away now. We will feature these options in the weeks ahead but today is for carnivoresHow nice to meat you: Renowned chefs give their recipes for carnivores during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »