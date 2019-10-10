News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Global Fund raises $14bn to fight Aids, TB and malaria

By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Almost $14bn has been raised to finance the global fight against Aids, tuberculosis and malaria over the next three years, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

Hosting the conference in Lyon, Mr Macron said $13.92bn had been promised for the work – and he vowed to keep pushing for more.

A dozen heads of state and government, mostly from African countries, global health leaders and philanthropists including Bill Gates and Bono attended the Global Fund conference.

Mr Macron said that in a last-minute effort, France had raised its donation by 20% to $1.42bn – $60m more than previously announced.

The US Congress has approved a commitment to give a total of $4.7bn over three years, while Britain has pledged £1.4 billion.

In his opening speech, Mr Macron said: “If we meet our commitments in the next three years, 16 million lives can be saved.”

The donations from governments, philanthropic donors and the private sector will be used to finance health programmes in more than 100 countries.

Major recipients of the fund will be Nigeria, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The Global Fund said the money would help avert 234 million infections and try to get back on track to end HIV, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics by 2030.

The organisation said the programmes it has supported since its creation in 2002 have saved 32 million lives.

