Global food insecurity on the rise as more than 820m people go hungry every day

The number of people going hungry has risen for the third year running to more than 820 million, according to a UN report which finds that conflict, climate change and weak economic growth are to blame.

After decades of decline, food insecurity began to increase in 2015 and reversing the trend is one of the 2030 targets of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Africa and Asia account for more than nine out of ten of the world’s stunted children, at 39.5% and 54.9% respectively.

Adding the number of people suffering from famine to those hit by food insecurity gives a total of more than two billion.

At the same time, the report notes that obesity and excess weight are both on the rise in all regions, with school-age children and adults particularly affected

"The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World" was produced by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other UN agencies including the World Health Organization.

- Graphic News