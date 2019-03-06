NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Glasgow University buildings reopen after suspect package sparks evacuation

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 01:10 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A number of buildings have been evacuated at Glasgow University in Scotland after reports of a suspicious package.

The parcel was received in the mail room.

A tweet from the university said it was acting under advice from Police Scotland.

Police there are dealing with the incident.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

"Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing."

Police Scotland later confirmed that the package posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods.

The area surrounding the building has reopened and the public were thanked for their patience.

