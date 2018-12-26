NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Girl who spoke to Trump about Santa still believes

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - 07:16 AM

A seven-year-old girl who talked to Donald Trump on Christmas Eve still left out milk and cookies for Santa despite the US president asking her, “Are you still a believer?”

Collman Lloyd, of Lexington, South Carolina, had called the NORAD Tracks Santa programme on Monday night to check on Santa’s journey delivering toys.

In an interview with the Post and Courier of Charleston, she said the scientist who answered the NORAD phone asked her if she would like to speak to the president.

Six minutes later, Mr Trump was on the line. “Are you still a believer in Santa?” he asked. When she responded, “Yes, sir,” the president added, “Because at seven, that’s marginal, right?”

Collman did not know what “marginal” meant and simply answered, “Yes, sir.”

Mr Trump closed by saying, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.”

Mr Trump’s chat with Collman was initially reported as being with a boy named Coleman. Only Mr Trump’s end of the conversation could be heard by reporters, but Collman’s family later posted video of the call on YouTube.

Collman told the Post and Courier that she and her 10-year-old sister and five-year-old brother left iced sugar cookies and chocolate milk for Santa.

She reported that Christmas morning, the food was gone and presents were under the tree.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ChristmasDonald TrumpNORAD Tracks Santa

