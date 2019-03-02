Girl, 17, stabbed to death in London park

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in an east London park on Friday night, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called to reports of a knife attack in the Romford area by the ambulance service at 9.25pm.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene near St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill just over an hour later.

Her next of kin have been informed and detectives from the Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation.

A girl, believed to be 17, has been fatally stabbing in #HaroldHill #Havering. Anyone with information should call the Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 https://t.co/M1t1YSKjB7 pic.twitter.com/JYRzdESh1g — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 2, 2019

No arrests have been made and the victim has not yet been formally identified.

The death of the teenager means there have now been 18 homicides in London this year.

On Tuesday, Che Morrison, 20, who has been described by his family as a “loving” young man, was stabbed to death outside Ilford station, also in east London.

Police asked anyone with information about the teenage girl’s death to call 020 8345 3775, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association