News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Gibraltar rejects US pressure to hold Iranian oil tanker

Gibraltar rejects US pressure to hold Iranian oil tanker
By Press Association
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 03:19 PM

Authorities in Gibraltar say they have rejected a renewed request from the US to not release an Iranian supertanker.

The vessel has been detained for over a month in the British territory for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria.

In a statement on Sunday, Gibraltar’s government said the ship would be free to go, as US sanctions on Iran have no equivalent in the UK or the rest of the EU.

The US had unsealed a warrant on Friday to seize the vessel, a day after Gibraltar lifted the ship’s detention.

The vessel remains at anchor off Gibraltar, laden with 2.1 million barrels of Iranian light crude oil.

A new crew is expected to arrive and sail the tanker to an undisclosed destination.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ashley Cole discusses future after calling time on playing careerAshley Cole discusses future after calling time on playing career

Ben Youngs: England have learned not to switch off at a penaltyBen Youngs: England have learned not to switch off at a penalty

Education Minister allocates extra funds for school busesEducation Minister allocates extra funds for school buses

Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith commemorated at GlasnevinMichael Collins and Arthur Griffith commemorated at Glasnevin

Gibraltartanker

More in this Section

Boris Johnson to tell Merkel and Macron there must be new Brexit dealBoris Johnson to tell Merkel and Macron there must be new Brexit deal

Dozens feared dead or wounded after explosion at Kabul wedding hallDozens feared dead or wounded after explosion at Kabul wedding hall

Detectives given extra 36 hours to quiz suspects in death of police officerDetectives given extra 36 hours to quiz suspects in death of police officer

Teenager on murder charge after lawyer stabbed to death in UKTeenager on murder charge after lawyer stabbed to death in UK


Lifestyle

Incarcerated in Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps Zuzana Ruzickova somehow survived and went on to create the complete recordings of her beloved Bach, writes James Lawless.Book review: Nazi horrors replaced by brutal Soviets for piano player

The Menu was delighted to make recent mention of a new UCC postgraduate diploma in Irish food culture and is equally pleased to announce availability of two new bursaries for same.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

George Orwell’s classic novel foretold a lot, but the manner in which we’ve handed over our personal data to faceless corporatocracies is doubleplus-ungood, says Suzanne Harrington.How we sleepwalked into George Orwell’s nightmarish vision

Esther N McCarthy has her eye (and ear) on party speakers for your BBQ, spots a rug that’s out of this world, and revels in all that’s on offer for Heritage Week and Cork Craft Month.Your interiors wish list: Party speakers, Heritage Week and Cork Craft Month

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »