NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Ghosn’s lawyers appeal to Japan Supreme Court over detention

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 11:07 AM

Lawyers for Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was sent back to detention while out on bail, have filed a protest with the Japanese Supreme Court.

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters that Ghosn’s fourth and latest arrest is unfair.

Ghosn was arrested in November and released on bail last month but re-arrested last week.

Multiple arrests and long detentions are routine in Japan, but arresting a suspect who cleared bail is unusual.

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka (Koji Sasahara/AP)

Ghosn’s detention has been extended through to Sunday but may be prolonged.

He is charged with falsifying financial documents in under-reporting his retirement compensation and breach of trust in what prosecutors call dubious payments.

He says he is innocent, noting the compensation was never decided or paid and the payments were for legitimate services.

READ MORE

Japanese air force stealth fighter jet crashes in Pacific

The latest arrest is over suspicion that Nissan money paid to a dealership was diverted to a company effectively controlled by Ghosn.

Mr Hironaka was among 1,010 lawyers, academics and other legal professionals who signed a call to eliminate Japan’s so-called “hostage justice”.

Kaku Imamura, a lawyer who led the initiative, told reporters that Ghosn’s case has set off international criticism about the longtime detentions without convictions.

Detention is used as a form of torture. It becomes difficult for people to get a fair trial

He said innocent people who refuse to sign confessions suffer and are kept for months, sometimes years, even for relatively minor charges that will not result in prison time.

During detention, prosecutors can grill the suspect for more than eight hours, he said, while the suspect’s contact with lawyers is limited, and often banned with family and friends.

He declined comment on the specifics of Ghosn’s case.

“Detention is used as a form of torture,” Mr Imamura said at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan.

“It becomes difficult for people to get a fair trial.”

READ MORE

First ever close-up images of black hole ‘set to be revealed’

- Press Association

More on this topic

Paramedic who assaulted two female students described as 'timid' by retired garda

Hungarian doctor who received over €12,000 from elderly patient has registration suspended

Taxi driver sexually assaulted three young 'vulnerable' women

Former pro boxer Jim Rock loses car crash damages claim against Alan Shatter

KEYWORDS

Carlos GhosnJapanNissancourt

More in this Section

German police raid premises linked to far-right extremists

Japanese air force stealth fighter jet crashes in Pacific

Dalai Lama in hospital with chest infection

European leaders poised to grant longer delay to Brexit


Lifestyle

Cork '91 - When Nirvana and Kurt Cobain came to town

The Skin Nerd: Skin Goals - Meghan Markle’s effortless beauty

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »