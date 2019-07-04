News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
German woman dies in climbing accident on glacier in Italy

Rescuers assists a climber in the Forni glacier, northern Italy, today. A 55-year-old German woman was killed after falling into a crevasse on the Forni glacier, in Italy's northern Lombardy region. Two other German climbers were seriously injured in the accident. Picture: Italian Finance Police rescue team via AP.
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 03:16 PM

A 55-year-old German woman has died after falling into a crevasse on the Forni glacier in Italy.

Alpine rescue services said that two other German climbers were seriously injured in the accident in the northern Lombardy region.

The woman and the two men were part of a group of 21 climbers from Stuttgart, who were taking part in a rescue training session at around 10,150 feet.

The three that fell in the crevasse were roped together.

Two helicopters were sent to the spot as soon as the weather allowed, after two members of the group raised the alarm.

Officials warn that alpine climbers should be aware of the risks posed by melting snow due to the high temperatures recorded recently.

- PA

