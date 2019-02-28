German town defends seizing family’s pet pug and selling it on eBay

Officials in Germany have defended their decision to seize an indebted family’s pet pug and sell it on eBay.

File image of pug dog.

The officials said the move was a last resort because authorities were unable to find anything else of value to take.

READ MORE: Dublin student to battle it out this weekend on The Voice UK

The incident in the western town of Ahlen prompted criticism on social media from people who felt the decision to take away the family’s beloved dog was heartless.

German news agency dpa quoted Ahlen’s treasurer, Dirk Schlebes, as saying the seizure was legal and only happened after other nonessential household goods had been taken.

The family in question had allegedly failed to pay its debts to the town, including a dog tax.

The pug, called Edda, was sold online for €750 .

- Press Association