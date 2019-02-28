NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

German town defends seizing family’s pet pug and selling it on eBay

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 03:49 PM

Officials in Germany have defended their decision to seize an indebted family’s pet pug and sell it on eBay.

File image of pug dog.

The officials said the move was a last resort because authorities were unable to find anything else of value to take.

READ MORE: Dublin student to battle it out this weekend on The Voice UK

The incident in the western town of Ahlen prompted criticism on social media from people who felt the decision to take away the family’s beloved dog was heartless.

German news agency dpa quoted Ahlen’s treasurer, Dirk Schlebes, as saying the seizure was legal and only happened after other nonessential household goods had been taken.

The family in question had allegedly failed to pay its debts to the town, including a dog tax.

The pug, called Edda, was sold online for €750 .

- Press Association

More on this topic

Gaming fans celebrate Pokemon Day 23 years after title’s debut release

Get ready #Hinchers - Mrs Hinch is coming to Dublin

Uber driver creates ‘conversation menu’ to customise passengers’ rides

Polar bear cub prepares to meet her public


KEYWORDS

PugDogGermanySeizeebay

More in this Section

EU rejects call for agreement on citizens’ rights in no-deal Brexit

Pakistan army searching for British climber amid air space shutdown

Second ever case of semi-identical twins identified by Australian doctors

Lewinsky speaks out after a life of exile


Lifestyle

As research shows adolescents are increasingly sleep-deprived – how to tell if your teen needs rest

Claire Lambe: Why you should 'Dare to Believe'

Vagina monologues: Why we need to be educated about women's sexual organs

Speaking up: Anna Geary on finding your voice in a crowded room

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »