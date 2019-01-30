NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
German town backed over decision to keep church bell dedicated to Hitler

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 03:36 PM

A German appeals court has rejected the complaint of a Jewish man against a town's decision to allow a bell dedicated to Adolf Hitler to continue to hang in a church tower.

The Koblenz state court upheld a lower court's rejection of the complaint from the unidentified relative of Holocaust survivors, who argued the bell was a "mockery and ridicule of the victims of Hitler's terror".

The Herxheim am Berg council voted last year to preserve the bell, which carries the inscription 'Everything For The Fatherland - Adolf Hitler' above a swastika.

It also announced plans to place an explanatory plaque nearby in the hope of sparking dialogue about violence and injustice.

The Koblenz court found the response appropriate, saying the town was not trying to downplay the Holocaust.


