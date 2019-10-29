News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
German restaurant accidentally serves hash cake at funeral

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 04:42 PM

A funeral in eastern Germany ended on an involuntary drug high when mourners were accidentally served hash cake, police said.

Rostock police said that after the burial in Wiethagen, the funeral party went to a restaurant for coffee and cake, as is customary in Germany.

But after eating the cake, 13 people experienced nausea and dizziness and needed medical treatment.

A police investigation revealed the restaurant employee in charge of the cakes had asked her 18-year-old daughter to bake them, but the mother accidentally took the wrong cake from the freezer to the funeral.

She took a hash cake the teenager had made for a different occasion.

Police said the 18-year-old is under investigation.

The incident happened in August but was not published earlier out of respect for the mourners.

