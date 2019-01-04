NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
German politicians have data 'hacked and posted online'

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 11:49 AM

Data and documents belonging to hundreds of German politicians have been hacked and posted on Twitter, according to reports.

The leak, which saw the data posted in daily batches before Christmas on a Twitter account that has been active since mid-2017, affects all parties in parliament except the nationalist Alternative for Germany, public broadcaster RBB reported.

It said there appeared to be no pattern to what was posted.

Although it reportedly includes personal information such as mobile phone numbers, addresses, internal party communications and in some cases bills and credit card details - some of the data years old - there seem to be no politically sensitive documents.

There was no immediate information on who was responsible or on the source of the data, and whether it was all authentic.

German news agency DPA reported that the information included a fax number and email address belonging to Chancellor Angela Merkel and several letters to and from her.

Alexander Dobrindt, the conservative Christian Social Union's top legislator in Berlin, said authorities are working to establish "what data are affected and to what extent".

- Press Association


