German police seek thief after €2m Ferrari stolen during test drive

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 - 09:57 PM

German police have recovered a 1980s Ferrari worth more than €2 million which was stolen during a test drive.

Officers are searching for a man who is believed to have sped off with the car while posing as a would-be buyer.

The red Ferrari 288 GTO, first registered in 1985, is believed to have belonged to ex-Formula One driver Eddie Irvine who raced for Ferrari between 1996 and 1999.

Formula One driver Eddie Irvine reportedly used to own the car (Ian West/PA)

A man answering an advert turned up for a sales appointment in Duesseldorf on Monday, then sped off with the vehicle when the seller got out of the car to swap places during a test drive.

The Ferrari was recovered yesterday in the nearby Grevenbroich area, where it was hidden in a garage.

Police are still seeking the thief and released a picture today of a middle-aged man, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

- Press Association

