NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

German police raid premises linked to far-right extremists

File photo.
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 09:56 AM

Police have raided more than 30 premises linked to suspected far-right extremists in Berlin and three other eastern German states.

German news agency dpa reported that the raids were mainly centred on Brandenburg state and the region around Cottbus, about 62 miles south-east of the capital.

According to Brandenburg police, the investigation focuses on about 20 people with ties to Germany's hooligan, martial arts and right-wing extremist scene.

Cottbus has a comparatively large neo-Nazi scene affiliated to the city's main football team, Energie Cottbus.

The raids come a day after authorities in Austria searched dozens of homes in several states, seizing weapons and large amounts of banned propaganda material.

There were no immediate reports of arrests in either set of raids.

READ MORE

European leaders poised to grant longer delay to Brexit

More on this topic

Game Of Thrones stars launch exhibition in Belfast

'I am a Derry Girl!’: Fans in tears as Derry Girls finale tugs at heartstrings

Property developer puts Cork city centre development up for sale

Bank of Ireland admits 'technical error' lead to wrong information on 3,000 customers' credit history

More in this Section

Japanese air force stealth fighter jet crashes in Pacific

Dalai Lama in hospital with chest infection

European leaders poised to grant longer delay to Brexit

Netanyahu appears to edge toward re-election in Israeli vote


Lifestyle

The Skin Nerd: Skin Goals - Meghan Markle’s effortless beauty

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »