German nurse accused of killing 100 patients awaits verdicts

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 08:43 AM

A verdict is expected in the trial of a former nurse charged with 100 counts of murder on allegations that he killed patients by putting them into cardiac arrest because he liked the feeling of being to resuscitate them.

Niels Hoegel faces a possible life sentence if he is convicted of the killings at two hospitals in north-western Germany between 1999 and 2005.

Former nurse Niels Hoegel arrives at the district court in Oldenburg, Germany (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa/AP)

Prosecutors are asking the court in Oldenburg to recognise the “particular seriousness of the crimes” to ensure the 42-year-old serves more than the standard 15 years in jail.

During the seven-month trial, Hoegel admitted to 43 of the killings, disputed five, and said he could not remember the other 52.

He expressed regret in a closing statement on Wednesday, saying he realised how much pain and suffering he had caused with his “terrible deeds”.

- Press Association

Niels HoegelNurseOldenburgpatient murdersTOPIC: Germany

