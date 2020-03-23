News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
German leader Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

By Press Association
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 04:16 PM

Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for coronavirus.

The German leader’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told news agency dpa “the result of today’s test is negative” but that “further tests will be conducted in the coming days.”

Ms Merkel went into quarantine at home on Sunday evening after being informed that a doctor who had administered a vaccination to her had tested positive for coronavirus.

She received the precautionary vaccination against pneumococcal infection on Friday.

The 65-year-old, who has led Germany since 2005, was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

On Monday, she led a Cabinet meeting by phone from home.

