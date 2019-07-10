News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time in month, insists 'no need to worry'

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 11:59 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking at a public event for the third time in less than a month.

Mrs Merkel’s body shook visibly as she stood at a military honours ceremony alongside the Finnish prime minister in Berlin.

It followed similar episodes on June 18 and June 27. As in both those cases the 64-year-old recovered quickly as she started walking.

The first incident happened in hot weather, and Mrs Merkel said afterwards that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water.

The weather was cool at the latest event.

Mrs Merkel said as she attended the G20 summit in Japan on June 29 that she understands questions surrounding her health, but insisted: “I’m fine.”

- Press Association

According to AFP, Mrs Merkel insisted she was "very well" and that "there is no need to worry".

