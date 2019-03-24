NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
German family to donate millions after hearing extent of Nazi past

Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 12:35 PM

One of Germany’s richest families says it plans to give millions of euros to charity after learning about ancestors who enthusiastically supported the Nazis and used forced labour.

Bild newspaper reported that documents revealed Albert Reimann Sr and Albert Reimann Jr used Russian civilians and French POWs as forced labourers.

Family spokesman Peter Harf, who heads the Reimann’s JAB Holding Company, says recent internal research confirmed Bild’s findings.

He said the family never spoke of the Nazi era, but the evidence shows the father and son, who died in 1954 and 1984, “belonged in jail”.

Mr Harf said the heirs plan to publish the research and donate €10 million to charity.

JAB has controlling stakes in restaurant chain Pret a Manger, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Peet’s Coffee and other businesses.

- Press Association

