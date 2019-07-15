News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen resigns to pursue EU’s top job

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen resigns to pursue EU’s top job
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 04:31 PM

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen has said she is resigning from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet to focus on becoming the next head of the European Commission, the top job in the European Union.

Ms Von der Leyen tweeted that “tomorrow I will ask for the confidence of the European Parliament. Regardless of the outcome, I will step down as Minister of Defence on Wednesday in order to serve Europe with all my strength”.

The EU Parliament is expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to confirm her as European Commission president.

Ms Von der Leyen, 60, was the surprise last-minute compromise candidate nominated by the leaders of EU nations earlier this month to replace Jean-Claude Juncker.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Taoiseach in Brussels for special meeting of European CouncilTaoiseach in Brussels for special meeting of European Council

Majority in favour of Europe, but some reforms are neededMajority in favour of Europe, but some reforms are needed

Brigitte Bierlein becomes Austria's first female chancellorBrigitte Bierlein becomes Austria's first female chancellor

European relations: Ireland needs our friends in EUEuropean relations: Ireland needs our friends in EU

EUEuropean ParliamentGermanyUrsula von der LeyenTOPIC: Europe

More in this Section

4.2 million-year-old fossil of tiny monkey discovered in Kenya4.2 million-year-old fossil of tiny monkey discovered in Kenya

Some Iranian women taking off hijabs as hardliners push back on dress codeSome Iranian women taking off hijabs as hardliners push back on dress code

Fresh rift with Trump as Theresa May hits out at his ‘unacceptable’ Twitter rantFresh rift with Trump as Theresa May hits out at his ‘unacceptable’ Twitter rant

‘Technical incident’ continues to knock EU’s Galileo sat-nav system offline‘Technical incident’ continues to knock EU’s Galileo sat-nav system offline


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »