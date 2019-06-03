Gerard Batton steps down as leader of UKIP after losing all MEPs

NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 03, 2019 - 12:25 PM

In Britain, UKIP has announced that leader Gerard Batten has resigned.

He is standing down after the party lost all of its 24 MEPs in the European Elections.

The move fulfils a promise Mr Batten made to step down a year after being elected unopposed.

UKIP says there will be a leadership contest and the winner will be unveiled in August.

"We are incredibly grateful to Gerard for his dedicated service to the party and expect to be announcing our new leader in early August," said UKIP chairperson Kirstan Herriot

