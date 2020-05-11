News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Georgia wants federal investigation into killing of runner Ahmaud Arbery

Georgia wants federal investigation into killing of runner Ahmaud Arbery
By Press Association
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 01:23 AM

Georgia’s attorney general has asked the US Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighbourhood.

Mr Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 but no arrests were made until this month.

National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting.

“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement.

“The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, poses for a photo by a mural in the likeness of Mr Arbery (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, poses for a photo by a mural in the likeness of Mr Arbery (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Several hundred people protested the case Friday in Brunswick, near the site where Mr Arbery was fatally shot.

The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company on Sunday called on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case.

Shortly after the leaking of the video that appeared to show the shooting, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The arrests came hours after officials asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to start investigating. The inquiry was previously in the hands of local officials.

Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael (Glynn County Detention Centre/AP)
Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael (Glynn County Detention Centre/AP)

The father and son said they thought Mr Arbery matched the appearance of a burglary suspect who they said had been recorded on a surveillance camera some time before.

Mr Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, has said she thinks her son, a former high school football player, was just jogging in the neighborhood before he was killed.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was arrested in Georgia on Sunday after an investigation into an online threat made against people protesting the killing.

The GBI said in a news release that Rashawn Smith was taken into custody in Midway, a town about 50 miles north of Brunswick, where Mr Arbery was killed.

Earlier in the day, the GBI said it “has been made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. We are actively investigating this situation and will provide pertinent updates as necessary.”

READ MORE

Coronavirus: White House hopes for quick economic rebound

More on this topic

Setting a low bar in the Oval OfficeSetting a low bar in the Oval Office

Pelosi hails ‘brilliant’ friendship between US and IrelandPelosi hails ‘brilliant’ friendship between US and Ireland

Varadkar raises issue of undocumented Irish in Trump meetingVaradkar raises issue of undocumented Irish in Trump meeting

Visa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to IrelandVisa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to Ireland


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ArberyGeorgia Bureau of InvestigationGregory McMichaelTravis McMichaelTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Obama lashes out at Trump over handling of pandemicObama lashes out at Trump over handling of pandemic

Johnson to unveil Covid-19 alert system with new message to ‘control the virus’Johnson to unveil Covid-19 alert system with new message to ‘control the virus’

Musk threatens to move Tesla factory from California after lockdown rowMusk threatens to move Tesla factory from California after lockdown row

Quarantine for all UK arrivals should have happened two months ago – academicQuarantine for all UK arrivals should have happened two months ago – academic


Lifestyle

... and a cute stunt double to do your yoga for youWish List: In search of arty adventures and fabulous fabric

Teenagers. I’ve got two of them and yes, at any given moment they can exhibit the usual moods and actions we associate with teens; but when we look at all their biological influences, their ability to stay on track at all is quite admirable.The Appliance of Science: the wonders of the teenage brain

My most vivid memory of primary school is my first day. I remember my mother brought me to school. I didn’t know what this craic was about at all. She took me to the shop across the road and bought me a packet of Juicy Fruits and all of a sudden I turned around and my mother was gone. They tried to dupe me!School Daze with Daithí O'Sé: 'They tried to dupe me!'

Grime artist Big Zuu talks to Gemma Dunn about landing his own show on Dave, Big Zuu's Big Eats.Five minutes with... grime MC-turned-chef Big Zuu

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »