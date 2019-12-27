News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

George Michael’s sister dies on third anniversary of singer’s death

George Michael’s sister dies on third anniversary of singer’s death
By Press Association
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 03:57 PM

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55, exactly three years on from the singer’s death.

According to reports, Ms Panayiotou was found dead by her sister Yioda Panayiotou on Christmas Day at her home in Hampstead, north London.

Their brother, the former Wham! star, died of natural causes at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016.

Tributes to George Michael outside his home three years ago (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tributes to George Michael outside his home three years ago (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A statement from the family’s lawyer John Reid said: “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.

“We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it was called by the London Ambulance Service at around 7.35pm on Wednesday to “reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3”.

It added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

“A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.”

Prior to Christmas this year, Michael’s family told his fans that their kind messages “lift us when things are tough”.

With the third anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s death approaching, his relatives had also asked that people continue to do “good deeds in his memory”.

His sisters, his father Jack and longtime manager David Austin shared a statement on Michael’s official website saying that the family have “come to fully appreciate (although we already knew really), quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog and his beautiful music”.

Michael – whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career.

George Michael

More in this Section

New Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of soundNew Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound

Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenshipGreece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

Sensitive documents ‘missing from MI6 headquarters’Sensitive documents ‘missing from MI6 headquarters’

EU chief warns that new Brexit delay might be necessaryEU chief warns that new Brexit delay might be necessary


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »