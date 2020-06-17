News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

George Floyd’s brother urges UN to investigate police killings

By Press Association
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 04:53 PM

The brother of George Floyd has made a heartfelt plea to the UN’s top human rights body to launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism and the killing of unarmed blacks by police.

Philonise Floyd’s message by video to the Human Rights Council came as it contemplates an unprecedented bid sought by the Africa Group to create a Commission of Inquiry, the council’s most powerful tool of scrutiny.

A commission would to examine and report on racism and violence against protesters by police in the United States.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a meeting of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland (Martial Trezzini/AP)
High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a meeting of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland (Martial Trezzini/AP)

“I am my brother’s keeper.

“You in the United Nations are your brothers and sisters’ keepers in America — and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd,” Floyd said.

“I am asking you to help him.

“I am asking you to help me.

“I am asking you to help us: Black people in America.”

