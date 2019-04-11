NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Geoffrey Rush wins defamation case against Australian newspaper publisher

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 06:50 AM

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has won his defamation case against an Australian newspaper publisher and journalist over reports he had been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards an actress.

The 67-year-old Australian had sued the publisher of Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper and journalist Jonathon Moran over two stories and a poster published in late 2017.

Federal Court judge Michael Wigney ruled on Thursday that Rush had been defamed. The judge has yet to announce damages.

The reports alleged inappropriate behaviour by Rush while he was starring in the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of King Lear in 2015 and 2016.

Rush won the best actor Oscar in 1996 for his portrayal of pianist David Helfgott in Shine and is famed for his portrayal of Captain Barbossa in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

- Press Association

