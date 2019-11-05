News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Geoffrey Rush fights appeal in Australian defamation court

Geoffrey Rush fights appeal in Australian defamation court
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 06:42 AM

Actor Geoffrey Rush’s lawyer has told an Australian appeals court a judge was “well and truly justified” in concluding the Oscar winner was unable to work after being defamed in newspaper articles in 2017.

The actor’s lawyer Bret Walker rejected a publisher’s submission to the three Federal Court judges hearing an appeal that the trial judge heard no evidence Mr Rush had been unable to work and had fewer job offers as a result of the articles.

News Corporation-owned Nationwide News is appealing judge Michael Wigney’s ruling in April that Mr Rush had been defamed by newspaper reports that he had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by actress Eryn Jean Norvill.

Geoffrey Rush (Ian West/PA)
Geoffrey Rush (Ian West/PA)

She played the daughter of Mr Rush’s starring character in a Sydney theatre production of King Lear in 2015 and 2016.

The publisher is also appealing against the size of Mr Rush’s AU$2.9m payout, including a loss of future earnings, awarded in May for two articles published in Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, and a poster the judge found portrayed Mr Rush untruly as a pervert and a sexual predator.

The publisher’s lawyer Tom Blackburn told the court on Monday that Mr Wigney “cobbled together” speculation and inference to find Mr Rush was unable to work because of his state of mind following the publications and had fewer job offers since then.

Mr Walker replied on Tuesday that Mr Rush testified about the devastating effects the publications had on his mental state while other evidence heard during the trial supported conclusions he was unable to work and had fewer job offers.

The publisher’s lawyers had never accused Mr Rush of pretending in cross-examination during the trial and Mr Wigney had accepted the actor’s sincerity, Mr Walker said.

Mr Rush, 68, performed on stage in Los Angeles last week with other award-winning actors in an annual one-night only benefit to support The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. It was the Australian actor’s first public performance since the articles were published.

Mr Rush received the best actor Oscar in 1996 for his portrayal of pianist David Helfgott in Shine and was nominated for roles in Shakespeare In Love, Quills and The King’s Speech. He is also famed for his portrayal of Captain Barbossa in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

He received Australia’s highest civilian honour in 2014, the Companion of the Order of Australia, for service to the arts.

READ MORE

Woman goes viral for ‘romantic picture’ kissing stranger by the Eiffel Tower

AustraliaCourtGeoffrey Rush

More in this Section

Wife and lover who shared fantasies of killing wealthy farmer convicted of murderWife and lover who shared fantasies of killing wealthy farmer convicted of murder

Columnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lieColumnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie

Boeing capsule completes major flight test in desertBoeing capsule completes major flight test in desert

PayPal: Political parties in UK should check where donations come fromPayPal: Political parties in UK should check where donations come from


Lifestyle

It was a case of love at first sight for college sweethearts Rachel Roche and Philip Horan.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love as college sweethearts tie the knot

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

The third annual Dublin Podcast Festival takes place across the month of November in various venues across the capital. There’s a bit of everything, from feminism to sports to economics to Sweet Valley High.Podcast Corner: Heavy-hitters go live for Dublin Podcast Festival

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »