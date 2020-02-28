News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Geneva Motor Show cancelled amid coronavirus fears

Geneva Motor Show cancelled amid coronavirus fears
Mc Laren 650 S is displayed at the British carmaker's booth during the press day of the Geneva Motor Show in Geneva, on March 5, 2014
By Press Association
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 11:08 AM

The Geneva International Motor Show looks set to be cancelled after the Swiss government enacted a law to ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people as it fights to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Organisers have scheduled a press conference this morning where they are expected to confirm the show’s cancellation, but industry sources already at the event say they have been told it will not go ahead.

In a statement, the government said the Federal Council had agreed to declare a ‘special situation’ within the law on epidemics, which allowed it to ban large gatherings. The ban comes into force with immediate effect and runs until March 15 at the earliest – the same day the Geneva motor show is scheduled to end.

The future of this year’s show had been in doubt this week after large areas of northern Italy, less than 200 miles from the Swiss capital, were quarantined. Organisers previously told the PA news agency were keen to go ahead with the show unless the authorities stepped in.

The Geneva International Motor Show is considered one of the biggest events in the car industry, with manufacturers saving major new product launches for the annual show.

READ MORE

Global coronavirus cases rise as China’s downward trend continues

More on this topic

FBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiumsFBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiums

Latest: Simon Harris refuses to share if Covid-19 patient travelled by bus or trainLatest: Simon Harris refuses to share if Covid-19 patient travelled by bus or train

FTSE 100 on track for worst week since 2008 financial crisis in market bloodbathFTSE 100 on track for worst week since 2008 financial crisis in market bloodbath

EasyJet to cancel flights due to coronavirusEasyJet to cancel flights due to coronavirus

TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

About 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leaveAbout 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leave

US soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell diesUS soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell dies

Putin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen warPutin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen war

Prague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris NemtsovPrague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov


Lifestyle

With the housing crisis, renovating a run-down property is worth considering if you have the inclination, time, funds and a good team of contractors around you, writes Carol O’CallaghanBehind the scenes in The Great House Revival

How toned is your pelvic floor? If you live in France, it’s likely to be very toned. In Ireland, perhaps not so much.Big squeeze: Why pelvic floor exercises are essential for women

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »