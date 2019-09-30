News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Genetically-modified chickens lay eggs from different poultry breeds

Genetically-modified chickens lay eggs from different poultry breeds
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 08:00 PM

Hens that cannot produce their own chicks have successfully acted as “surrogates” to lay eggs from rare chicken breeds.

It is hoped the development could help to boost breeding of endangered birds and improve production of commercial hens.

Scientists used gene editing techniques to delete a section of chicken DNA relating to bird fertility, targeting part of a gene called DDX4, which led to hens laying eggs with sterile embryos.

They then injected specialised stem cells – called primordial germ cells – from another chicken breed into the sterile embryos through a tiny hole in the shell of the egg.

These chickens are a first step in saving and protecting rare poultry breeds from loss and preserving future biodiversity of our poultry from environmental and climate changes

After hatching, the birds grew into hens that could produce eggs from the other chicken breed.

Lead researcher Dr Mike McGrew, of the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute, said: “We used sterile chickens that could be used as a surrogate host. We have now shown that we can use them as a surrogate host for stem cells from other chicken breeds.”

He added: “New ideas are needed if we are to save many of our bird species.

“These chickens are a first step in saving and protecting rare poultry breeds from loss and preserving future biodiversity of our poultry from environmental and climate changes.”

The scientists used several rare breeds including the Scots Dumpy and the Scots Grey in their research.

The study, which involved scientists from poultry genetics company Cobb-Vantress, is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, US.

It was funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, Innovate UK, Horizon 2020 and Cobb-Vantress.

- Press Association

Roslin InstituteUniversity of EdinburghTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Coroner requests urgent creation of public inquiry into Manchester Arena bombingCoroner requests urgent creation of public inquiry into Manchester Arena bombing

Would-be stuntman guilty of murdering French film producerWould-be stuntman guilty of murdering French film producer

Iraq and Syria reopen key border crossing seven years after it was closedIraq and Syria reopen key border crossing seven years after it was closed

Johnson insists row over his personal life will not overshadow Tory conferenceJohnson insists row over his personal life will not overshadow Tory conference


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears about the benefits of breastfeeding.Mother's touch: Skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding help newborns to thrive

Winter’s already nipping at our toes, so follow advice from Kya deLongchamp on ensuring your heating systems are working safely, reliably and efficiently.How to turn the heat up when the temperature falls

Marina Carr's take on Hecuba is irreverent and unsettling, writes Alan O'Riordan.Marina Carr's take on Hecuba turns Greek account of the Trojan War on its head

After thrilling with Loch na hEala, choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan again impresses with MÁM at Dublin Theatre Festival, writes Alan O'Riordan.Choreographer impresses once again at Dublin Theatre Festival following success of Loch na hEala

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »