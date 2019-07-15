News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Genetic study reveals metabolic origins of anorexia

Genetic study reveals metabolic origins of anorexia
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 04:00 PM

Anorexia is at least partly a metabolic disorder and not just psychiatric as previously thought, new research suggests.

The genetic basis of anorexia nervosa overlaps with metabolic, lipid and body measurement traits, according to researchers.

They say this is independent of genetic factors that influence body mass index (BMI).

Our analyses indicate that the metabolic factors may play nearly or just as strong a role as purely psychiatric effects

Dr Gerome Breen, from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, at King’s College London, said: “Metabolic abnormalities seen in patients with anorexia nervosa are most often attributed to starvation.

“But our study shows metabolic differences may also contribute to the development of the disorder.

“Furthermore, our analyses indicate that the metabolic factors may play nearly or just as strong a role as purely psychiatric effects.”

Another finding was that the genetic basis of anorexia overlaps with other psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia.

Genetic factors associated with anorexia also influence physical activity, which could explain the tendency for people with anorexia to be highly active, the research indicates.

Led by researchers at King’s College London and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the study is published in Nature Genetics.

Eight genetic variants linked to anorexia were identified in the large-scale genome-wide association study.

Over time there has been uncertainty about the framing of anorexia nervosa because of the mixture of physical and psychiatric features

Anorexia is a serious and potentially life-threatening illness, and symptoms include a dangerously low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight, and a distorted body image.

It affects between 1% to 2% of women and 0.2-0.4% of men. It has the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric illness.

Researchers combined data collected by the Anorexia Nervosa Genetics Initiative and the Eating Disorders Working Group of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium.

The dataset included 16,992 cases of anorexia and 55,525 controls, from 17 countries across North America, Europe, and Australasia.

Professor Janet Treasure, also from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King’s College London, said: “Over time there has been uncertainty about the framing of anorexia nervosa because of the mixture of physical and psychiatric features.

“Our results confirm this duality and suggest that integrating metabolic information may help clinicians to develop better ways to treat eating disorders.”

The study concludes anorexia may need to be thought of as a hybrid “metabo-psychiatric disorder” and that it will be important to consider both metabolic and psychological risks factors when exploring new avenues for treatment.

- Press Association

AnorexiaEating disordersNature GeneticsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

4.2 million-year-old fossil of tiny monkey discovered in Kenya4.2 million-year-old fossil of tiny monkey discovered in Kenya

Some Iranian women taking off hijabs as hardliners push back on dress codeSome Iranian women taking off hijabs as hardliners push back on dress code

Fresh rift with Trump as Theresa May hits out at his ‘unacceptable’ Twitter rantFresh rift with Trump as Theresa May hits out at his ‘unacceptable’ Twitter rant

‘Technical incident’ continues to knock EU’s Galileo sat-nav system offline‘Technical incident’ continues to knock EU’s Galileo sat-nav system offline


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »