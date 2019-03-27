Gaza remains calm despite short exchanges of fire

An unofficial ceasefire appears to be holding between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers despite limited exchanges of fire.

Schools reopened in southern Israel on Wednesday after late-night rocket attacks from Gaza set off air-raid sirens, breaking a day-long lull.

The Israeli military struck back against additional Hamas targets but there were no reports of casualties on either side.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and dozens of skirmishes since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007.

The latest round was triggered by a Gaza rocket that slammed into a house in central Israel and wounded seven people early on Monday.

Large protests are expected in Gaza this weekend, marking the anniversary of weekly rallies in which nearly 200 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire.

- Press Association