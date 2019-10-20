News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gascoigne describes sex assault allegations as ‘year of hell’

By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 07:40 AM

Former football star Paul Gascoigne has described his sex assault accusation and trial as a “year of hell”.

The 52-year-old was cleared of sexual assault, and of the lesser, alternative count of assault by beating on Thursday, after a four-day trial at a UK court.

He was accused of forcefully and sloppily kissing a stranger while he was drunk on a train in August 2018.

Gascoigne told the Sunday Mirror: “All I was doing was sticking up for the girl.

“I gave the girl a peck. I didn’t mean anything sexual, I just heard what was said to her and wanted to help. If it was anyone else this would never have gone to court.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. It’s been a year of hell.”

Gascoigne also told the paper he worked hard to stay sober throughout the process, adding: “In the last six months I’ve not touched a drop.”

When he was cleared, the former England player said he was “looking forward to getting on with my life”.

Outside court, he smiled and stood beside his solicitor Imogen Cox as she read a statement on his behalf, saying: “To have a sexual allegation for over 12 months has been tough.

“I am so glad I was finally able to put over my side of the story and that the jury came to the correct verdict.”

Michelle Heeley QC, defending, had argued that when Gascoigne kissed the stranger, there was no sexual intent.

She said the former player kissed a woman who was not expecting it and did not like it, but that did not make him a sex offender.

She said the kiss lasted two or three seconds, on a packed train, and was not preceded by any “lecherous comment”, touching or groping.

