NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Further disruption expected at Manchester Airport after fuel hitch resolved

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 10:20 AM

Power issues which led to almost 70 flights to and from Manchester Airport being cancelled on Sunday have been resolved, engineers said.

But a “small number of delays and cancellations” are expected on Monday following the power problem interrupting fuel supply.

An airport spokesman said there were a total of 69 cancellations.

Thirty-seven of the cancelled flights were arrivals and 32 were departures.

A statement from the airport said that “most scheduled flights” would operate as normal on Monday, but “there will be a small number of delays and cancellations as a result of the issues experienced”.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Ryanair says profits down more than a quarter

More on this topic

Holidaymakers ‘being duped by promo photos’

Travel giant TUI hit by overcapacity and Max planes

Martin Clunes row: Elephant tourism – what’s ethical and what’s not?

Ramble in Romania: The best budget holiday this summer

KEYWORDS

Manchester Airport

More in this Section

Australia’s prime minister set to form majority government

May to begin discussions on ‘bold’ new Brexit offer

Trump threatens to destroy Iran if it seeks fight with US

Manchester flights cancelled due to fuel supply problems


Lifestyle

Life on Earth is not as plentiful and may soon be extinct

Aonghus the white-tailed sea eagle has fans intrigued

Recalling genius of the German super man

Islands of Ireland: Under Quarantine in West Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »