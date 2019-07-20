News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Funeral service held for 86 Muslims killed by Serbs

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Several thousand people have attended a funeral service in northwestern Bosnia for 86 Muslims who were killed by Serbs in one of the worst atrocities of the country’s 1992-95 war.

Relatives of the victims, religious leaders and others gathered on Saturday at a football stadium near the town of Prijedor, standing solemnly behind lines of coffins draped with green cloths in Muslim tradition.

A coffin is carried during the funeral (Almir Alic/AP)
The victims were aged between 19 and 61. They were among some 200 Bosnian Muslims and Croats from Prijedor who were executed in August 1992 on a cliff on Mt Vlasic known as Koricanske Stijene.

The United Nations war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia has sentenced several ex-Bosnian Serb policemen for the slaughter.

The victims were aged between 19 and 61 (Almir Alic/AP)
More than 3,000 non-Serbs were killed in Prijedor during the war.

