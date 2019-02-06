NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Fundraising page for family of four children killed in fire nears £20,000

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 01:59 PM

A fundraising page for the family of four young children killed when a fire ripped through their home in the middle of the night has reached almost £20,000.

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Olly Unitt, three, and Tilly Rose Unitt, four, died after the blaze in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford, on Tuesday.

A fifth child, named locally as two-year-old Jack, was taken to hospital after escaping from a first-floor window with his mother Natalie Unitt and her partner Chris Moulton.

The scene of the fire in Sycamore Lane (PA)

Mr Moulton, 28, is understood to be receiving treatment for burns and Ms Unitt, 24, for smoke inhalation, as they recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

The description on the JustGiving page, which aims to raise £25,000, reads: “Tragically on Tuesday 5 February four children’s lives were lost in a house fire in Highfields, Stafford. All donations received will go directly to the parents to help them rebuild their lives.

“I am a parent of the school where some of the children attended and will be liaising with the school and police to ensure family receive all donations. Thanks so much for your support.

“Any questions then please contact Community Help for Highfields family Facebook page.”

Police said they will remain at the scene with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service for the next few days while forensic inquiries continue.

Post-mortem examinations of the four children who died will take place later this week, the force added.

- Press Association


