Fundraising campaign set up for British man arrested at Oman airport ‘for swearing’

By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 01:16 PM

A fundraising page has been set up to help a British man who has been detained for swearing in an airport in Oman.

Les Bragg, from Portsmouth, is reported to have sworn when he found out that his connecting flight to London Heathrow had been delayed, according to the Sun.

The 41-year-old was flying back to the UK from the Philippines and was catching a connecting flight at Muscat Airport when he was arrested.

Now his friend, dental nurse Laura Weston, has launched a fundraising appeal to help pay his £22,000 legal bill, and by Friday it had collected £1,525.

She wrote on her gofundme page: “Our dear friend Les was travelling back to the UK to help care for his disabled mother and Nan suffering with dementia when he was arrested out of the blue at the airport.

“He had a connecting flight from Oman and was detained.

“He is now in prison in Oman and was forced to sign a document in Arabic incriminating him. He’s been trapped in prison since without any permission for contact.

“The conditions in prison are terrible and Les hasn’t eaten for days. We’re really worried about him and desperately want to get him home safe to his family and loved ones.

“The Omani lawyers are asking for £22,000 to release him. Please help us get our wonderful friend out of danger – any donation you could spare would be greatly received. Many thanks in advance for your generosity.”

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting a British man and his family following his arrest in Oman and are in contact with the Omani authorities.”

- Press Association

