Funding for satellite and drone technology to combat Covid-19

The UK’s space industry has been tasked with finding ways to combat the spread of coronavirus and preventing future epidemics.

An initial £2.6 million funding pot will be made available to firms to use satellite data and drone technology to tackle problems including delivering test kits or personal protective equipment (PPE) and managing infectious disease outbreaks.

The move could see projects to deliver vital equipment and supplies by drones to support the NHS in tackling Covid-19.

The money is part of a joint initiative by the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency.

UK Science minister Amanda Solloway said: “This new funding will ensure that the latest innovations will be on the frontline of tackling the unique problems the coronavirus outbreak has created, helping medical staff to focus on delivering world-class care.”

Professor Tony Young, the NHS national clinical lead for innovation, said: “Everyone in the NHS is working hard to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and provide the best possible care for all our patients, and to do this we’ve looked outside the health service as well as to existing NHS services, including actively seeking to work with private sector providers and other businesses who can support NHS care.

“This is a global crisis that would overwhelm any health service on earth without strong action from the public and their public services, which is why the NHS is looking to industries across the world – or indeed from out of this world – for new and exciting innovations that could help improve the care we provide to patients or help the NHS respond to this pandemic.”

The funding is for projects which will address issues including logistics, potentially through drone deliveries.

It could also support schemes to manage infectious disease outbreaks, improve population health and wellbeing, support the health system to recover after the crisis or prepare for future epidemics.