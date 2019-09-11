News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Full military honours as body of Robert Mugabe returns to Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans await for the arrival of the body of longt-ime ruler Robert Mugabe. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 03:16 PM

The body of Zimbabwe’s longtime ruler Robert Mugabe has arrived in the capital, Harare, where it was met by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and a full military delegation.

Widow Grace Mugabe, dressed in black and with a black veil, was seated at a podium on the tarmac.

Mr Mugabe’s body will be displayed at historic locations for several days before burial at a location still unannounced.

That indicates friction between the ex-leader’s family and the government.

Mr Mugabe, who died at 95 in a Singapore hospital on Friday, was a guerrilla leader who led the fight to end white-minority rule in what was then Rhodesia, and ruled Zimbabwe from its independence in 1980 until he was deposed in 2017.

During his 37-year authoritarian leadership Zimbabwe descended from prosperity to economic crisis.

- Press Association

