Fugitive Mark Acklom faces judge over fraud charges after extradition

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 06:19 AM

One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives will appear before a judge for the first time after being extradited from Switzerland.

Alleged fraudster Mark Acklom is said to have fleeced a woman out of £850,000 in 2012.

He will appear before Judge Michael Cullum at Bristol Crown Court via videolink from prison for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Mark Acklom will appear by videolink at Bristol Crown Court (National Crime Agency/PA)

Acklom, 45, is accused of 12 offences of converting or removing criminal property and eight of fraud by false representation.

Acklom was named as one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives as part of Operation Captura, a multi-agency initiative involving the National Crime Agency and Crimestoppers to track down British fugitives abroad.

Press Association

