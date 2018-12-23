NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Fugitive handed terrorism charges over Charlie Hebdo attack

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 10:20 AM

French authorities have handed preliminary terrorism charges to a fugitive extremist suspected of helping organise the deadly 2015 attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Peter Cherif was expelled to France after his recent arrest in Djibouti.

He was immediately taken into custody and charged upon his arrival today at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, accused of criminal association with a terrorist enterprise.

France's defence minister says he played an "important role in organising" the March 2015 attack.

Cherif, also known as Abu Hamza, was a close friend of the two brothers who killed 11 people at Charlie Hebdo's offices and a policeman nearby in Paris.

He had travelled to Iraq and Syria in the early 2000s, and had been on the run from French authorities since 2011.

The scene of the shootings in which 11 people were killed. Picture: AP


More in this Section

No border wall deal as US Senate adjourns

Tributes paid to ex-Lib Dem leader Paddy Ashdown after his death aged 77

House searched as man and woman held in Gatwick Airport drone probe

Peace walk marks 30 years on from the Lockerbie bombing


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »